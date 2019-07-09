“They took a lot of liberties in that report,” St. Vincent General Hospital CEO Gary Campbell said of Colorado Department of Public Heath and Environment’s evaluation of Lake County’s emergency medical and trauma services. “I would hope that the county commissioners and citizens know that no one else could run the ambulance service like we do right now.”

The advisory report, which was released last week, was funded by a grant written by SVGH and the Central Mountains Regional Emergency Medical Trauma Advisory Council and completed by an assessment team of EMTS professionals who live and work outside Lake County. The assessment team dispensed surveys, conducted stakeholder interviews and examined data and financial information throughout the evaluation period.