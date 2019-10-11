No injuries were reported in an early-morning fire at 1300 North Poplar St.
The building in question was said to be unoccupied and was located behind other buildings that front Poplar. None of the other buildings appeared to be damaged; however, some neighbors were evacuated. No information has been made available yet on the cause of the fire.
Leadville-Lake County Fire Rescue was assisted by fire departments in Summit and Chaffee counties as well as the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Leadville Police department, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation according to the Lake County Office of Emergency Management.
Article updated Friday afternoon. Cause of the fire is said to be "by a human" according to Steve Boyle, fire marshal. At this time there is no suspect, but if you have information that might help locate the individual or individuals, contact Boyle at firemarshal@leadvilleire.org or 719 476-2990.
