The engagement of Kristen Wells and Cody Wrasman is being announced by the couples’ parents, John and Cheryl Wells, of Leadville, and James and Helen Wrasman of Middleton, Wisc. Both are current doctoral candidates at Stanford University. The couple will be married on July 19, 2020, in San Jose, Calif.
