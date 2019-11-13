This is the first year the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Central Colorado Conservancy have been able to bring “Mountainfilm on Tour” to Leadville.
The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 16. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. at FREIGHT, 320 E. Ninth St.
Fourteen films will be shown, ranging in length from two to 16 minutes.
They include the following:
• “Brotherhood of Skiing” directed by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray and Colin Arisman.
The Brotherhood of Skiers has been bringing camaraderie and dance parties to the slopes since 1973. The annual summits, which unite African-American ski clubs across the country, are fundraisers for youth programs to pass the love of skiing down to the next generation. First born of necessity — safety in numbers in the aftermath of the civil rights movement — four decades later, the Brotherhood of Skiers is still creating a safe space and upending stereotypes. (USA, 2018, 10 min.)
• “GoPro: Roberta Mancino’s Wingsuit Flight Over an Active Volcano” directed by Roberta Mancino and Sebastian Alvarez
As Roberta Mancino demonstrates, apparently it’s not enough to just jump out of planes anymore. (Chile, 2016, 2 min.)
• “Ikigai: The Shin Biyajima Story” directed by Justin Taylor Smith.
When American professional snowboarder Travis Rice visits his friend Shin Biyajima in Nagano, Japan, the two join up to snowboard some of the best tree runs on the planet. But Biyajima’s life as a professional snowboarder is not just about chasing chest-deep powder. It’s about facing challenges, following his own path and appreciating the divine spirit in nature. In snowboarding, Biyajima has found his motivating force, his ikigai — or reason for being. (USA, 2018, 16 min.)
• “Mi Mamá” directed by James Q Martin and Jade Begay.
There is a force of healing in nature and a power of connection — connection with ourselves, our hopes and dreams, and with the mystery and grandeur of life on our planet. For Nadia Iris Mercado, there is also in nature a connection with her ancestry. And, the connection she makes most strongly, and most tenderly, is with her mother — who sacrificed her own hopes and dreams to give Nadia the best possible chance to realize hers. (USA, 2019, 6 min.)
• “Cracking Ice Ceilings” directed by Mariano Carranza.
The cholita climbers of Bolivia have been subverting the culture of machismo since 2015 by climbing mountains. These women climb for the same reason many others do: that feeling of freedom that comes with standing on the summit. (USA, 2017, 3 min)
