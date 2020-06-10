Independence Pass on Colo. 82 is open for the season. Approximately 65 vehicles were lined up at the Pitkin County gate on Monday, June 1, when Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews opened the gates on the highway.
Motorists, cyclists and other travelers will benefit from a smooth new driving surface this summer. CDOT crews paved two sections of the roadway west of the pass, where Colo. 82 narrows to a single lane. The work was completed in late May, after the roadway was cleared of snow.
Like previous years, CDOT crews worked with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to perform avalanche mitigation in recent weeks, clearing slide paths that can impact the roadway. During paving and avalanche mitigation work, crews followed social distancing and face covering guidelines whenever possible, in compliance with health safety measures to reduce COVID-19 exposure on the worksite.
Due to tight curves, steep inclines and narrow lanes on some sections of the pass, commercial and recreational vehicles 35 feet or longer are prohibited. This includes vehicles and trailers with a combined length of more than 35 feet. These pass restrictions lie between mile point 47.2 (Aspen side) and mile point 84.2 (Leadville/Twin Lakes side, about one mile west of the junction with US 24).
Motorists and cyclists are reminded to always check conditions prior to traveling mountain passes, as spring snowstorms can prompt closures or slow traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.