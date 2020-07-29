The original peoples of the High Rockies, and Colorado more broadly, have a long and storied history that spans thousands of years and contains complex relationships with this region. This summer, the Herald is featuring a series on Indigenous histories of the High Rockies.
In this series, the Herald aims to expand readers’ knowledge of Indigenous peoples who have lived in the High Rockies for millennia, including their legacy of displacement and inequitable treatment following contact with European settlers.
In last week’s installment, the Herald recounted the United States government’s early presence in Ute territory brought on by a booming fur trade and westward expansion. The lands historically occupied by the Ute people underwent a shift from Spanish rule to American dominion.
As the fur trade waned, Indigenous people of the area fought for territory and access to the resources within it.
The recently-formed Mexican government, on the other hand, fought to maintain its jurisdiction over the American Southwest in the Mexican-American War of 1846. The two-year-long conflict between Mexico and the United States sought to establish which nation-state would control the Southwest, including much of the Ute’s territory in present-day Colorado and Utah.
The war took place as traders and settlers, who had persistently moved westward along the Santa Fe trail and other regional thoroughfares, continued to venture into Indigenous lands. The Ute, seeing the increased volume, and possible permanence, of settlers waged a series of defensive attacks against the settlers’ wagon trains and encampments.
Throughout the early 1840s, according to the Southern Ute Indian Tribe’s chronology, a series of “constant attacks” by Ute people on Mexican enclaves in the Taos Valley were carried out in defense of Ute lands from territory-eroding land grants which entitled Mexican settlers to permanent occupancy of land inside Ute territory.
The Mexican-American War ended in 1848 with the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, in which the Mexican government ceded authority of a broad swathe of Ute land to the U.S. After the treaty had been established, Mexican citizens living in the newly-acquired U.S. lands became U.S. citizens, and began to expand their presence into the San Luis Valley.
For the decades preceding the treaty, Spanish colonizers had intermittently attempted to set up permanent settlements in the San Luis Valley, but had largely been prevented from doing so by the Utes in the area. The new status of U.S. citizenship for non-indigenous people living in the region provided settlers with the backing of the U.S. government and its military force.
Despite intermittent skirmishes, the Ute people largely sought to adopt a peaceful relationship with the new government that had recently laid claim to their lands, according to Andrew Gulliford’s introduction written in “The Last War Trail: The Utes and the Settlement of Colorado,” by Robert Emmitt.
The conflicts between Ute bands and the U.S. military ultimately led to the first treaty between the federal government and Ute people. Both groups recognized benefits in ceasing outright aggression, though the two parties approached the treaty with different motivations and understandings.
The Treaty of Abiquiu, signed in 1849, was the first formal agreement entered into between Ute people and the U.S. government. The treaty mandated safe passage for U.S. settlers crossing Ute lands and established the right to set up Indian Agencies across Ute territory.
The years following the Treaty of Abiquiu were marked by the establishment of so-called Indian Agencies across the newly acquired U.S. territory. These agencies acted as organizing hubs for the ensuing campaigns of assimilation and, ultimately, removal of Ute people from their territories now encompassed by Colorado and Utah.
In future installments of this series, the Herald will discuss the establishment of the Indian Agency model of cultural imperialism used by the U.S. government in Ute lands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.