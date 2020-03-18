Gov. Jared Polis ordered about 50 members of the Colorado National Guard to assist with medical support and logisitics at drive-up COVID-19 testing centers throughout the state.
“The National Guard has unique capabilities that can provide our state additional resources to combat COVID-19,” Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mike Loh said. “Most of the personnel responding now are our state’s resident-trained and equipped experts in biological hazards.”
One group of soldiers will be supporting San Miguel County at the drive-up testing center in Telluride.
More will be deployed to different locations around the state during the next ten days.
