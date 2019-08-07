The Chaffee County Writer’s Exchange will hold its August session in Leadville.
It will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. until noon at the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum, 120 W. 9th St.
Robin Hall, writer, historical researcher, and CCWE treasurer, will present “Mysteries in the Museum.”
The session will focus upon mysteries. Members will discuss the elements that are necessary to create a mystery and practice their sleuthing skills in a few rooms of the museum.
Through a variety of writing prompts, the group will come up with a story to be used by the museum for a future event.
Exercises will be based on Natalie Goldberg’s method for writing freely and spontaneously.
These writing sessions are free and open to the public. RSVP to info@CCWritersExchange.org as seating is limited.
