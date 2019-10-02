A new self-service RV storage and mini-warehouse facility are on the way for Lake County. The Board of County Commissioners approved Len Shivers’ conditional-use permit (CUP) for the storage facility last week.
The proposed facility is set to be built on the property formerly known as the Mt. Elbert Mobile Home Park on U.S. 24. The compound will include as many as 96 gravel-paved RV parking sites and 38,700 square feet of storage units of various size.
The Lake County Planning Commission first recommended denial of Shivers’ CUP application to the BOCC in May. The commission was primarily concerned with the storage facility’s visual impact to the valley floor. Shivers withdrew his application after LCPC’s ruling to take another look.
The developer recently re-submitted the CUP application with a variety of changes.
Shivers decreased the amount of RV storage by two-thirds and the land to be developed by one-third while increasing the number buildings that will be used for self-storage.
The developer also listened to the planning commission’s concern over visual impact.
In his re-submittal,
Shivers proposed buildings on the north, south and eastern edges of the site with roof pitches that will block views of the internal structures. Shivers also agreed to build a decorative fence along the north, south and west side of the facility and meet standards for dark-sky compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.