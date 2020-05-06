May 1 marked the annual celebration of May Day, known in many parts of the world as Labour Day — an international recognition of the labor movement that fought for equitable treatment in the workplace and safer conditions for workers around the world, including Leadville.
In 1886, unions across the country set May 1 as the start date for the eight hour work day, a new standard sought by workers to combat strenuous working conditions and long hours.
The resulting strikes came to a head during the Haymarket affair, a labor protest in Chicago on May 4, 1886. Following the events of that day, several unions moved to recognize May 1 as International Workers’ Day. May Day has since been observed by people around the world to celebrate the legacy of that tradition.
Ten years after the Haymarket affair, workers in Leadville tapped into the momentum of the building U.S. labor movements.
Following the reduction of silver prices in 1893, local mine owners reduced workers’ wages to $2.50 a day, down from $3.00 daily. According to the June 20, 1896 Herald Democrat, after silver prices rebounded, owners restored wages to their previous rate for most miners, about one-third of the miners were still earning the lower wage.
On May 26, 1896, members of the Cloud City Miners Union, the local chapter of the Western Federation of Miners, met with mine owners to demand that the $3.00 per day wage be restored for all miners. They were denied.
Upon the refusal of the mine owners to recognize the union as an organization, the Western Federation of Miners local chapter decided that all miners still earning the $2.50 per day wage should go on strike.
On June 19, 1896, the strike began with the night shift change. By morning, 968 workers had walked off the job, forcing several mines to shut down.
For the rest of that year and into the spring of the next, a rash of attacks on miners, infiltration from private detective agencies and acts of sabotage played out in Leadville and its nearby mines.
A combination of unified opposition from mine owners, state legislation often influenced by mine and business owners, and the Colorado National Guard eventually defeated the striking miners.
In March of 1897, the strike was officially ended, and was largely considered a loss for the Western Federation of Miners.
Despite the demands of the strike not being met, the experience catalyzed similar actions and added to the evolution of the labor movement in Colorado. The Leadville strike sparked a series of similar actions across the state, marking the beginning of what is now called the Colorado Labor Wars.
From 1903 to 1904, towns across the state, including Idaho Springs, Cripple Creek, Victor, Telluride, Denver, Colorado City and Durango, saw labor movements led by miners and workers in associated fields organize and fight, with varying degrees of success, for fair wages, safer working conditions and reasonable working hours.
The Cripple Creek strike of 1903 eventually led to an amendment to the Colorado constitution ensuring the eight hour work day, whereas mine owners pushed for 10 hour days without an increase in wages.
Though the Leadville strike was largely considered unsuccessful in meeting the demands of the miners, the impacts of the action were felt for years throughout Colorado. The event left a lasting legacy, both locally and throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.