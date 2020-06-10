Terrariums are super fun and simple to make! They help incorporate beautiful plants into the home that are easy to care for.
Many of the supplies needed for this family-friendly project might already be in your household. If you are missing any, Fire On the Mountain sells everything you might need for making terrariums.
What you will need:
— A clean glass or plastic jar or container. You can use a container with or without a lid — no lid requires more frequent watering. I used a vase I have had sitting around unused.
— Pea gravel, or something similar with small rocks 1/2” diameter or less, will do. You can also use perlite. I use both for maximum drainage.
— Plant charcoal (not grilling charcoal) is recommended, but not absolutely necessary. Charcoal helps filter the water in the terrarium and supports a healthy growing ecosystem.
— All-purpose potting soil, moistened but not soggy.
— Small plants. If you have small cuttings or plants available go for that, otherwise Fire On the Mountain stocks a selection you can choose from.
— Decorative rocks, moss, figurines, crystals, etc.
Instructions:
Begin by placing a half-inch layer of gravel in the bottom of the container. I also added a half-inch layer of perlite on top of the gravel for extra drainage. Next, if you’re using charcoal, spread an even layer on top of the gravel and/or perlite.
Go ahead and place the plants where you would like and then fill the surrounding areas with the potting soil. Pack the soil down gently and evenly.
Now you are ready to add your decorative pieces, like rocks, moss and crystals, and voila! You now have a beautiful little enclosed garden.
Notes on care:
If you are using succulents or cactus, choose an open container and use cactus soil or mix your own using equal parts of horticulture sand, perlite or lava rock, and potting soil. Place the terrarium in a spot that gets at least three hours of direct sun.
For most houseplants and terrarium plants, choose a bright spot without direct sun or minimal direct sun. A little morning sun for an hour is okay, but not much more than that.
For a terrarium with a lid, only water once the soil becomes dry to the touch on the surface. I generally keep the lids on my terrariums at all times, and water about once every four months, sometimes even less. If you want to provide more clean air for your plants you can take the lid off periodically, and you may have to water a little more frequently.
For terrariums without a lid, you will generally want to water weekly, depending on the plants you choose. For succulents and cactus, let the soil dry out before watering. For ferns, water once the soil just starts to dry on the surface, which keeps the plant moist at all times, but not soggy. Most houseplants are somewhere in between, needing water when they start to dry out, but before becoming completely dry.
Water just enough to see it reach the bottom of the terrarium. You will also see the soil moisten next to the glass.
After the lid has been on your terrarium, it is normal to get some condensation on the glass. If you want less condensation on the glass, take the lid off to help reduce some of the moisture in the terrarium, and replace the lid before it dries out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.