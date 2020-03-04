Lake County voters helped Bernie Sanders win Colorado’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday. Sanders tallied 599 votes in Lake County, about 45% of the vote.
At the Herald’s press time, Sanders was projected to win about 36% of the state’s Democratic vote.
Joe Biden earned the second most Democratic votes in Lake County at 286. Elizabeth Warren tallied 220 votes; Michael Bloomberg received 173.
Lake County residents cast 468 votes for Donal Trump, the vast majority of local Republican presidential primary votes.
Coloradans joined voters from 14 other states and terrirories on Super Tuesday. The state voted to abandon the caucus system for national races in 2016; Colorado now allows unaffiliated voters to participate in either the Democratic or Republican presidential primary.
