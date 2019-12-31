Lake County still aims to break ground on a new justice center in spring 2021 despite recent setbacks.
In October, the county applied for a $455,000 Underfunded Courthouse Facility Commission (UCFC) grant to help fund design and planning work for a new justice center. The county was awarded $60,000, or only about 13% of its original request, to help evaluate potential sites. Though the grant will help the Board of County Commissioners evaluate potential sites, it will not cover the entirety of the design and planning work needed for the proposed facility.
According to the justice center task force’s attorney Katy Welter, UCFC had to prioritize “shovel ready” projects as requests for funding exceeded the commission’s funding by about a million dollars.
Before the proposed justice center can become anywhere near “shovel ready,” Lake County must zero in on a site for the facility.
Though the task force identified the Union Pacific Railroad property at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Monroe Street as the priority building site for the facility this fall, UPR and the county have not been able to reach a purchase agreement. A new, undisclosed site, for which the Board of County Commissioners have authorized preliminary due diligence, is also on the table.
The BOCC set aside money in the 2020 budget for justice center land acquisition, one of the reasons the board decided to maintain the 2019 mill levy.
“The county is taking every appropriate measure to ensure that it selects a safe, cost-effective and well-located site in a timely manner,” Welter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.