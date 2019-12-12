To generate a little winter heat, the Lake County Recreation Department invites the public to the Huck Finn Ice Rink for a Grand Opening & Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. The Recreation Department will be grilling, so be sure to bring an appetite.
The event will allow attendees to sample the community’s finest chili, skate under the lights and celebrate the kickoff of the 2019 - 2020 ice rink season. Everyone will receive free entry to the ice skating rink; however, skate rental fees will still apply.
Any and all are welcome to enter the chili contest where prizes will be awarded to the top three selections as chosen by event attendees. There is no cost to enter the chili competition. Entrants need to drop off a crock pot of prepared chili at the Huck Finn Warming Hut between 4:30 and 5 p.m. on the day of the event.
As of right now this event is weather-dependent. The maintenance department is working hard this week to get the ice ready; we just need mother nature to cooperate. For an entry packet and/or more information, contact the Lake County Recreation Department at 719-486-7486, 7484, or 7494 or visit www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
