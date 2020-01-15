The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum and the Colorado Mountain College— Leadville Campus are collaborating this spring semester to offer CMC’s Community Education Noncredit Film Course, this time entitled “Mining Goes to the Movies II.”
National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum staff and veteran miners will lead discussions as participants plunge into an exploration of how women have been depicted in mining films. Each session will include watching a film and a discussion of the film led by a mining expert.
Location: Moolick Library, National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, 120 W. 7th St. Leadville.
Time: Fridays at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 17 (no film on Feb. 7).
Registration: Register online at https://coloradomtn.edu/community-education/classes/. The cost is $10, whether one attends one film or all six.
Films in the series:
• Friday, Jan. 17: “King Solomon’s Mines” (U.S., 1950; directed by Compton Bennett and Andrew Marton).
Discussion with Myles Gallagher, NMHFM curator.
Based on the H. Rider Haggard novel, fortune hunter Allan Quatermain (Stewart Granger) teams up with a resourceful woman (Deborah Kerr) to help her find her husband, missing in the wilds of 1900s Africa while searching for the fabled diamond mines of King Solomon. This is the 1950 version that won two Oscars and one Golden Globe award.
• Friday, Jan. 24: “How Green Was My Valley” (U.S., 1941; directed by John Ford).
Life is hard in a Welsh mining town and no less so for the Morgan family. Seen through the eyes of the family’s youngest, Huw (Roddy McDowell), we learn of the family’s trials and tribulations. Family patriarch Gwilym and his older sons work in the mines, dangerous and unhealthy as it is. Gwilym has greater hopes for his youngest son, but Huw has his own ideas on how to honor his father. Daughter Angharad (Maureen O’Hara) is the most beautiful girl in the valley and is very much in love with Mr. Gruffydd (Walter Pidgeon), who isn’t sure he can provide her the life she deserves. Times are hard and good men find themselves out of work and exploited by unseen mine owners.
• Friday, Jan. 31: “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (U.S., 1964; directed by Charles Walters).
Discussion with Brenda Miller, NMHFM docent and retired Climax miner.
A poor, uneducated mountain girl (Debbie Reynolds) leaves her cabin in search of respect, a wealthy husband (Harve Presnell), and a better life in this fictionalized biopic of Leadville’s own Margaret “Molly” Brown, who survived the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic. Debbie Reynolds was nominated for the Academy Award for best actress for her portrayal of Brown.
• Friday, Feb. 7: “Spirits in the Shaft”: A wine, beer, and spirits tasting—no film.
• Friday, Feb. 14: “Paint Your Wagon” (U.S., 1969; directed by Joshua Logan).
A Michigan farmer (Clint Eastwood) and a prospector (Lee Marvin) form a partnership in the California gold country. Their adventures include buying and sharing a wife (Jean Seberg), hijacking a stage, kidnapping six prostitutes, and turning their mining camp into a boomtown. Along the way there is plenty of drinking, gambling, and singing. Even Horace Tabor puts in an appearance.
• Friday, Feb. 21: “Salt of the Earth” (U.S., 1954; directed by Herbert Biberman).
Discussion with Stephen Whittington, NMHFM executive director.
Based on the 1950 Empire Zinc Strike in Bayard, N.M., Chicano workers call a general strike. It is only through the solidarity of the workers, and the indomitable resolve of their wives, mothers, and daughters, that they eventually triumph. The movie stars Mexican actress Rosaura Revueltas and union members involved in the actual strike.
• Friday, Feb. 28: “Margaret’s Museum” (Canada and U.K., 1995; directed by Mort Ransen).
Set in the 1940s in Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, it tells the story of a young girl living in a coal mining town where the death of men from accidents in “the pit” (the mines) has become almost routine. Margaret MacNeil (Helena Bonham Carter) has already lost her father and an older brother and for her, life alone would be preferable to marrying a mine worker—that is until the charming Neil Currie (Clive Russell) shows up.
