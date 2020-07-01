St. Vincent Hospital recently formed a new partnership with Vail Health, expanding healthcare services in Lake County. Dr. Nelson Prager of Vail Health’s Cardiovascular Center is now seeing patients in Leadville.
A board-certified cardiologist with Vail Health’s Cardiovascular Center, Dr. Prager manages heart and vascular health with an expertise in cardiac electrophysiology, heart rhythm disturbances and coronary artery disease. His patients range from healthy adults seeking preventative cardiac care to those with significant cardiac illnesses.
Dr. Prager said he treats cardiac disease with a comprehensive approach that begins with diagnostics and assessments and can include treatments such as blood thinners, electrophysiology (which includes the advanced care for arrhythmias and the use of pacemakers and defibrillators) and/or rehabilitative measures.
As St. Vincent Hospital prepares for the opening of its new hospital building in 2021, the focus on increasing specialty clinics has gained momentum.
“Our goal is to reduce barriers to healthcare; drive-time combined with scheduling remote appointments are barriers that affect people’s health. We are working to bring the physicians to the community,” said Arianna Palma, director of provider services at St. Vincent Hospital.
While no referral is necessary to book a cardiovascular appointment, patients are encouraged to contact their insurance company to determine whether a referral is required for optimal insurance coverage.
“We are excited to expand healthcare services to residents in Leadville through this new partnership with St. Vincent,” said Vail Health President and CEO Will Cook. “Dr. Prager is an experienced cardiologist whose reputation and skills are consistent with the quality of care that St. Vincent has provided to the Leadville community for years.”
Appointments are available in Leadville for new and existing patients on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Call 719-486-0230 for information or to schedule with Dr. Prager at St. Vincent Hospital.
“We are creating better opportunities for our local patients to receive the care they need,” St. Vincent Hospital CEO Gary Campbell said. “I am grateful to work with Dr. Nelson Prager and the entire team at Vail Health and we look forward to a long relationship.”
