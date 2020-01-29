The Colorado Constitution establishes a property tax exemption for senior citizens and disabled veterans. For those who qualify, 50 percent of the first $200,000 in actual value of the primary residence is exempted from property tax. The State of Colorado pays the property taxes on the exempted value. Qualifying seniors are urged to submit applications if they have not yet done so.
Generally, each of the following statements must be true to qualify for the senior citizen exemption. The qualifying senior:
— Must be at least 65 years old on Jan. 1 of the year the application is filed; and
— Must be the current owner of record, and listed as the owner of record for at least 10 consecutive years prior to Jan. 1; and
— Must occupy the property as his/her primary residence, and must have done so for at least 10 consecutive years prior to Jan. 1.
The applicant may still qualify if one or more of the following statements are true:
— Ownership is in the spouse’s name, and the spouse also occupies the property;
— Ownership has been transferred to or purchased by a trust, corporate partnership or other legal entity solely for estate planning purposes;
— The qualifying senior or his/her spouse was or is confined to a health care facility;
— The applicant was forced to move when the prior residence was condemned in an eminent domain proceeding;
— The applicant is the surviving spouse of a senior who met the requirements on Jan. 1, 2002, or on any Jan. 1 thereafter.
— The qualifying senior citizen’s prior residence was destroyed or otherwise rendered uninhabitable by a natural disaster.
To apply, you must complete the appropriate application form and return it to the assessor by July 15. The assessor must accept late applications until Aug. 15.
The “short form” application may be used by qualifying senior citizens who meet each of the basic qualifications. The “long form” application must be used by applicants who satisfy one or more of the exceptions to the basic qualifications.
If you would like to receive an application form or a brochure that explains the senior citizen exemption in greater detail, or if you have any questions regarding the exemption, please call the assessor’s office at 719-486-4110.
The state also offers a disabled veteran exemption.
To apply, you must file a completed application with the Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs by July 1. The Division of Veterans Affairs may accept late applications until Aug. 1 if the applicant can show good cause for missing the July 1 deadline.
If you would like to receive an application form or a brochure that explains the disabled veteran exemption in greater detail, or if you have any questions regarding the exemption, please call the assessor’s office at 719-486-4110.
