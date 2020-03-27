The World Health Organization (WHO) recently created a series of “myth busters” or facts about some claims and questions about COVID-19 that have been making the rounds.
The organization posted these facts and answers to questions that have come up about the virus and its treatment:
COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.
From evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in all areas, including areas with hot and humid weather.
Regardless of climate, adopt protective measures if you live in or travel to an area reporting COVID-19.
Cold weather and snow cannot kill COVID-19.
There is no reason to believe cold weather can kill COVID-19 or other diseases.
The normal human body temperature remains around 97.7-98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, regardless of external temperature or weather.
Taking a hot bath does not prevent COVID-19.
Taking a hot bath will not prevent you from catching COVID-19.
Normal body temperature remains around 97.7-98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower.
Actually, taking a hot bath with extremely hot water can be harmful, as it can burn you.
COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites.
To date there has been no information or evidence to suggest COVID-19 could be transmitted by mosquitoes.
COVID-19 is a respiratory virus that spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.
Are hand dryers effective in killing COVID-19?
No. Hand dryers are not effective in killing COVID-19. Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly by using paper towels or a warm air dryer.
Can an ultraviolet disinfection lamp kill COVID-19?
Ultraviolet lamps should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as ultraviolet radiation can cause skin irritation.
How effective are thermal scanners in detecting people infected with COVID-19?
Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have developed a fever because of infection with COVID-19, but they cannot detect people who are infected but are not yet sick with fever.
It takes between two and 10 days before people who are infected become sick and develop a fever.
Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kill COVID-19?
No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body.
Spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes such as in the eyes or mouth.
Do vaccines against pneumonia protect you against COVID-19?
No. Vaccines against pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenza type B vaccine, do not provide protection against COVID-19.
The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine.
Researchers are trying to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, and WHO is supporting their efforts.
Can regularly rinsing your nose with saline help prevent infection with COVID-19?
No. There is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people from infection with COVID-19.
Can eating garlic help prevent infection with COVID-19?
Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from COVID-19.
Does COVID-19 affect older people, or are younger people also susceptible?
People of all ages can be infected by COVID-19. Older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease, appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.
Are antibiotics effective in preventing and treating COVID-19?
No, antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria.
COVID-19 is a virus and, therefore antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment.
However, if you are hospitalized for COVID-19, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infection is possible.
Are there any specific medicines to prevent or treat COVID-19?
To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat COVID-19.
However, those infected with the virus should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimized supportive care.
Some specific treatments are under investigation and will be tested through clinical trials.
WHO does advise people of all ages to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19 by frequently cleaning their hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.
For information about COVID-19 worldwide visit who.int.
For information about COVID-19 in the United States, visit cdc.gov.
For statewide information, visit colorado.gov/cdphe.
For Chaffee County information, visit chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health or visit the COVID-19 Chaffee County page on Facebook.
