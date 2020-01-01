Former Center Early Childhood Programs teacher Sally Glaser will head to trial in July. Glaser was arrested last spring for the alleged sexual assault of a four-year old Center student.
Shortly after Glaser’s arrest, the Leadville Police Department re-opened a 2012 case involving Glaser and a former preschool student in which no charges were filed. The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office then filed three additional felony charges stemming from the 2012 case.
Glaser will return to Lake County District Court on March 6 for a motions hearing. Her trial will begin on July 13 and is expected to last up to five days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.