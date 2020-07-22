Rockies Rock Adventure Camp looks a little different this year due to COVID-19.
Since 2013, Rockies Rock has hosted educational summer outdoor programming for first-through-eighth grade students in Lake County. This year, the programming continues with protocols to increase the safety of participants and facilitators.
Throughout the summer, Rockies Rock conducts its programming as a part of Get Outdoors Leadville! (GOL!) to bolster education and engage students between academic years, GOL! Healthy Kids Director Cisco Tharp said.
Eighty-four participants signed up for the programming offered this summer, and most for more than one session, Tharp said.
Before each session begins, staff and participants are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure to others who may be positive for the virus. Daily review screenings, including temperature checks, take place after the initial assessment.
Participants and staff are required to wear face coverings during programming, and hygiene practices like hand washing and sanitizing take place more frequently.
Groups have been limited to 10 people for indoor activities, and 25 for outdoor, with 2-3 staff members per group for increased supervision of hygiene and health practices. Once a group has been established, participants and staff members remain in that group to limit cross-contact between those involved with the day camp.
Rockies Rock has also shifted to dispersed pickup and drop-off of participants to reduce crowding at the beginning and end of each day.
Implementing the changes has proven challenging in some respects, Tharp said.
Keeping students six feet apart, requiring that kids wear, and keep wearing, masks and communicating at a distance with mask-impeded voices have been some of the most prominent challenges in programming this year. According to Tharp, education on social distancing, different communication techniques and mask breaks during sufficiently distant activities have helped to alleviate these challenges.
In addition to adjusting practices, Rockies Rock has incorporated COVID-19 education into its programming this year, with a focus on responsibility related to best-practices for the pandemic.
The COVID-19 curriculum includes education about how the virus spreads, symptoms of infection and how to prevent its spread through good hygiene and other measures. Rockies Rock hopes to instill a skillset for handling the pandemic in students and instructors alike, Tharp said.
“There is both an art and a science to not sharing respiratory particles,” he explained. “Like any skill set, these must be taught, coached, reinforced and celebrated.”
