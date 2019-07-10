Joel Cage, an officer for the Leadville Police Department, was arrested on July 4 for allegedly attempting to break into his ex-wife’s house. The arrest was Cage’s second in two years; he was also booked into the Lake County Jail in January 2018 for driving under the influence.
According the arrest affidavit, Cage’s ex-wife told Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Ortega that Cage crawled through the dog door and was attempting to enter the back door of her residence when she called 911. Signs of paint removal were identified around the doors.
Ortega then found Cage lying in the front seat of his vehicle, “pretending” to be asleep. Cage told Ortega that he was sleeping and did not crawl through the dog door.
“I noticed a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from Joel’s breath,” Ortega noted in the affidavit.
Though the ex-wife said she did not want to press charges and jeopardize his job, Ortega arrested Cage on the spot.
Cage was suspended from LCSO, his previous employer, after he was arrested for the DUI in January 2018. He resigned from office shortly after.
Cage was then hired by the LPD in spring 2019. “I feel he has done a lot of growing up in the last year,” Chief of Police Saige Bertolas told the Herald in May. Bertolas did not respond to the Herald’s inquiries about Cage’s arrest by publication deadline.
Cage is currently on administrative leave from the LPD; he is also out on bond.
