Fifth Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown’s office has reported that Shawn Brecka, 50, of Ft. Collins, was sentenced Feb. 18th after her Jan. 7th guilty plea to a class-three drug felony involving the overdose death of Gregory Ulmen, 32, of Leadville. First responders went to Mr. Ulmen’s residence April 8, 2019, and found him deceased in his bed. Later toxicological analysis revealed morphine, codeine, oxycodone and alcohol in his blood, consistent with a heroin overdose.
As the Leadville Police Department began their investigation into Ulmen’s death, they found a series of April 2019 texts between Ulmen and Brecka. Upon questioning, Brecka admitted using heroin and selling methamphetamine to others to fund her drug habit. Text messaging also revealed that Brecka was selling heroin to Ulmen just hours before his death.
“Supplying illegal drugs to someone has consequences,” said Bruce Brown, Fifth Judicial District Attorney. “Lives are damaged and relationships harmed by this lifestyle of buying and selling, and my office will do what it can to hold sellers responsible for the damage they cause,” he added.
At the sentencing hearing, Brecka received 4 years probation, 90 days in jail with 45 days allowable on electronic home monitoring, 120 hours of Useful Public Service, and nearly $5,000 in court costs and fees. Sentencing leniency on a charge that carries up to six years in the Department of Corrections was predicated upon the defendant having subsequently engaged in extensive substance abuse treatment, including an in-patient program.
