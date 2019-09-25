Aaron D’Mize, Sheriff Amy Reyes’ husband, is now volunteering as a reserve deputy for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. D’Mize worked as a deputy for the office under former Sheriff Ed Holte.
Last October, Reyes assured locals gathered at the Herald’s sheriff debate, Battle for the Badge, that she would not hire D’Mize if elected sheriff.
“When I was running for sheriff, I said I would follow whatever the county had in place,” Reyes wrote in a Sep. 17 email to the Board of County Commissioners regarding D’Mize and nepotism.
Lake County Government’s handbook prohibits a relative or spouse from supervising another relative or spouse. D’Mize reports to LCSO Lieutenant Jacob Freidenberger, not Reyes.
D’Mize primarily conducts certified VIN inspections for rebuilt and bonded-title vehicles. According to Reyes, D’Mize is the only LCSO employee or volunteer who is certified to do so. He has also assisted with high-risk warrants.
D’Mize’s volunteer hours allow him to keep his Peace Officers’ Standards and Training certificate current; LCSO holds his POST certification.
“I’m not going to hire Aaron to work as a paid officer,” Reyes told the Herald. “I had a need, and I see his volunteering as filling that need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.