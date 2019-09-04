The Leadville Main Street fundraiser auction takes place Saturday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Tabor Opera House with at least 15 seats, designed by local artisans, up for auction.
They include a bench made by Leadville-Lake County Fire Rescue.
There are also specialty surprise items to mix in that are not seats or seat-related but are said to be very cool, according to Sarah Dallas, Leadville administrative services director.
The cost to attend is $10 and includes a first-drink ticket and a dessert being made by Chef Eric of the Silver Dollar.
Of those who bid, the highest bidder will be able to apply the $10 entry fee to the auction price.
Treeline will hold a pre-auction event on the rooftop from 5-6 p.m. that costs $25 (gratuity not included). All proceeds, after recovering costs, will be donated to the Leadville Main Street Program.
This event is Leadville Main Street’s annual fundraiser for the sustainability of the Main Street program. This year the organization is on track for phase two of the Zaitz Park rehab and will be installing a mining cart, themed fire pit, new benches, and a larger-than-life Twister game.
In the future, Leadville Main Street hopes to add more beauty to downtown with more benches, more twinkle lights, better restrooms, wayfinding signage, and ways to promote businesses and events.
The Leadville Main Street Program’s mission is strengthening community connection through historic preservation, beautification and the activation of public spaces to support a thriving downtown.
Its vision is a thriving downtown that is connected with the community and supporting great living at 10,200 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.