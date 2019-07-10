Party to benefit Ark River Community Preserve

In a celebration and fundraiser for the Central Colorado Conservancy and its work to establish the Ark River Community Preserve in Lake County, Periodic Brewing in Leadville is hosting a party at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
The event features guest speaker and renowned fly-fishing author Kirk Deeter. A separate tour of the Preserve with a chance to cast a line is slated for earlier in the day, at 11 a.m.
Deeter is the editor of Angling Trade, editor-at-large for Field & Stream magazine and editor-in-chief of TROUT magazine.
Near Twin Lakes, the Preserve includes one of the last undeveloped and highly visible stretches of private property along the Arkansas River in southern Lake County. The Preserve will protect 90 acres, create new trails and, to the delight of anglers, open a mile of river to public fishing on Gold Medal Trout Waters.
The area is an important corridor and wintering ground for wildlife, including bighorn sheep, elk, moose, mountain lions, bobcats and bears. Bald eagles and red-tailed hawks hunt this stretch to feed their young.
The land also provides a key connection in the 64-mile Arkansas River Stage & Rail Trail, one of Colorado’s highest-priority trail projects that serves hikers, cyclists and horseback riders.
“The Ark River Community Preserve has been in the works for the last few years as the Conservancy works with our partners in Lake County and the landowners to make these properties a life-long asset to the community, benefiting people and wildlife,” said Central Colorado Conservancy Executive Director Andrew Mackie. “The Party for Preserve is a chance to celebrate this work and raise the last little bit of funding needed for the project.”
Those who want to tour the site and cast a line should meet at the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area’s Hayden Meadows Recreation Site (approximately eight miles south of Leadville on Highway 24) at 11 a.m. This event is free, but space is limited and reservations are required.
The free party at Periodic Brewing includes food, a silent auction and cash bar. Periodic Brewing is located at 115 E. 7th Street in Leadville.
RSVP for the tour and fishing preview to info@centralcoloradoconservancy.org or 719-539-7700.
For more information about the Central Colorado Conservancy and how to become a member, please visit www.centralcoloradoconservancy.org or call (719) 539-7700.
