St. Vincent Hospital’s board election is right around the corner. Though the deadline to apply to vote absentee has passed, Lake County residents can vote at the hospital in-person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 5. Voters should follow signage and enter on the west side of the hospital at the double doors. Election officials will manage social distancing and safety precautions for all in-person voters.
Aleta Bezzic and Jonathan Burk are running unopposed for three-year terms. Saige Bertolas, Whittney Smythe-Smith and Craig Stuller are all in the running for a two-year board seat.
1. Do you have a preexisting relationship with St. Vincent Hospital (SVH)? What is your background in health care and/or business management?
Bertolas
I do have a pre-existing relationship with SVH in the role of the Leadville Police Department (LPD) Chief of Police. Additionally, I have been serving the Leadville community for 16+ years and have worked hand in hand with hospital staff and patients.
My background in business management would mostly be as a sergeant and now chief of police with the LPD. During my tenure with the police department, I have trained, supervised, and mentored over 20 officers. I am continuing to learn and grow in the current position I am in as the chief and look forward to learning from other community leaders on the Hospital Board of Directors.
Bezzic
I did not have a pre-existing relationship with SVH prior to joining the Board of Directors by appointment in February, 2019. However, I was born in this hospital and so was my mother. Being a fourth generation Leadvillite, most of my family members have been hospitalized, or residents of the extended-care unit from one time or another. Our family has always had positive experiences at SVH, and we have relied on the warm and professional staff to care for our loved ones. This profound history with the hospital motivated me to become involved and join the board. I sincerely care about the hospital’s stability and growth.
I am a licensed Doctor of Chiropractic, with extensive experience in hospital and medical clinic management. I also studied accounting and computer programming for two years, so I have a good foundation for understanding financial reports and business economics.
Burk
In March of 2017 I started at St.Vincent Hospital Ambulance Service as a part-time paramedic working night shifts on weekends, moving to a full-time position in June of the same year. In August of 2019, I resigned from the ambulance interim co-director position to be available as needed while pursuing new professional opportunities. To be eligible for this candidacy, I fully resigned from my positions at St. Vincent approximately two months ago.
Before SVH I worked full-time as a ski patroller at Copper Mountain providing emergency medical care on the slopes as an EMT and paramedic. I grew up surrounded by healthcare and hold a deep respect for those who commit their professional lives to the industry.
Currently, I teach EMS, serve as a member of Lake County Search and Rescue and continue to work part-time at Copper Mountain. I am grateful for the time I spent at SVH, and appreciate the perspective toward rural healthcare it personally imbued.
Smythe-Smith
I was recently appointed to the SVH board two months ago when there was a vacancy. I have an extensive background in business management. I devoted over nine years of my career to working in a regional office of a bank that managed a combined portfolio of $1.5 billion. I spent two years in a senior level position at Lake County Government and now serve as CEO of a business and human resources consulting firm. Since forming that firm, I have had the opportunity to consult for both private medical practices and a large hospital on the Western Slope. From my time living and working in the Grand Valley, I know many of the staff at Western Healthcare Alliance, which St. Vincent is a member of. I’m currently finishing my doctorate in business administration and continue to advance my business certifications to maintain the highest standards of business knowledge.
Stuller
I am a current SVH board member and act as vice chair. I have also been a patient (more than once!). I am a former EMT and maintain current first responder credentials. I have been a small business operator in Lake County since 1989.
2. St. Vincent Hospital is in the process of building a new hospital. As a board member, how will you ensure the project stays on budget and on schedule?
Bertolas
I believe I am extremely goal oriented and have a passion for seeing things through to the end. My skills as a manager and leader would suit this project well, especially with hard deadlines. Currently in my position, I oversee budgets for the entirety of LPD and the Leadville Animal Shelter. This includes hard budgeting, like salaries, recurring expenditures and purchasing new gear and equipment. Additionally, I manage soft budget items such as: bonuses, pay increases due to promotions and unexpected items. I believe the above experience makes me a perfect candidate for the hospital’s board.
Bezzic
I was fortunate to join the board just as the new hospital project was getting off the ground. From approving new architectural plans, to solidifying the USDA loan and choosing a contractor, I have tried to be as involved as is appropriate for my position. Of course, being a Leadville native, I knew our special climate and location would present challenges that we would need to take into consideration. One thing I would like for the public to understand is that it is extremely difficult to qualify for the USDA loan we have been granted. Our government liaison from the USDA comes on site to make monthly inspections and all the finances and construction are closely monitored by him and also by our staff. Every inch of this project has been considered carefully for efficiency, to make the new facility a modern and beautiful place to receive health care.
Burk
Initially, the new board must learn where construction and budgeting progress stands and what obstacles exist to complete the new facility. From there, we can work together to maintain progress and devise appropriate mechanisms to enforce accountability.
Our facility certainly needs replacing, and hospital business has picked up to create opportunity for this investment. However, with the inherent changes to business-as-usual brought with the spread of COVID-19, certain ramifications must be considered in how we move forward with new construction as the demands of modern healthcare change.
Smythe-Smith
As a business consultant, and from my previous work history, I have had the ability to advise a multitude of business types operating in a large variety of industries and sectors of the economy. This allows me to take benchmark practices across industries, and specifically in healthcare, and bring those ideas and solutions to the table.
Last month, during the hospital board meeting, I had specific questions for the CEO regarding having an operational safety plan in place, a condition governing construction in Colorado under the Governor’s COVID-19 orders, ensuring that the construction of the new hospital was not interrupted. Our new hospital is not only a piece of critical infrastructure; it is the ability to increase our capacity of care for this community. I am committed to working with all share and stakeholders of the project to ensure that construction stays on budget and on schedule.
Stuller
During the pre-construction and funding phase the board was very involved in considering the various construction and funding scenarios, including the bid process for contractors. As the project has progressed, we continue to track the timeline and costs. Critical path components of the project are well defined and allow for oversight. Lines of communication with the CEO and project manager are always open. Significant events (such as the impact of winter weather and COVID-19) have been pro-actively brought to the board for consideration and discussion.
3. Last June, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) recommended that SVH provide recurring documentation to the Board of County Commissioners of how the hospital uses the ambulance mill levy. CDPHE also said the hospital should re-evaluate the extent to which it utilizes ambulance first responders on the hospital floor. Do you believe CDPHE’s recommendations to be founded? If so, how will you help the board work through these recommendations?
Bertolas
At this time, I wouldn’t feel comfortable in giving an opinion due to my lack of knowledge in this area.
Bezzic
I cannot even remember all the misstatements that have been made regarding that report. First of all, it is my strong opinion that this panel that prepared the report was misguided and there were biased claims. Secondly, the hospital is receiving the funds to “provide ambulance services to Lake County.” This is being provided. The cost of operations for the ambulance services, including not just equipment but personnel payroll and benefits, administrative costs, liability insurance, etc. are much higher than the amount the hospital receives from the mill levy. All the hospital’s financial reports and the annual independent audit are always provided to the county commissioners as required. Thirdly, the EMS staffing model has been changed since June 2019, as well as many other human resource improvements.
Burk
The CDPHE Emergency Medical and Trauma Services System Consultation laid bare significant issues with prehospital services and inadequacies inherent to SVH at the time — the findings and observations are now the foundations for the development of EMS and prehospital services across Lake County. With time and collaboration, the requisite changes and recommendations can bring improved prehospital services and care for our community.
As the Lake County constituency provides significant public funding for SVH, we, represented by engaged county commissioners and a collaborative SVH Board of Directors, are due regular, substantive evidence that public investment is appropriated to its intended cause. After the report was published, positive changes have been made at SVGHD, yet there is still work to do.
Our ambulance service and SVH hold a unique and symbiotic partnership. As we continue to implement growth for our prehospital services, a balance must be maintained that respects and fosters the necessary autonomy for EMS to always prioritize its own development, the needs of their patients and the needs of our community before the needs of the hospital.
Smythe-Smith
I am extremely familiar with the provisions of the intergovernmental agreement between Lake County Government and St. Vincent Hospital for the use of the funds approved by ballot measure to assess additional mills for ambulance service. I fully agree that both parties, Lake County Government and St. Vincent, need to honor their obligations under this IGA. The IGA clearly spells out the provisions for reporting under this agreement and as a board member, I will work to make sure that those provisions are being honored by both parties.
I believe that the financial reporting for ambulance services should be clearly defined within the internal financials of the organization and that staff should be used according to how they are budgeted and what the scope of their job duties are. If someone holds a dual position, time and pay should be accounted for and paid accordingly under the correct budgetary line.
Stuller
The CDPHE recommendation to re-evaluate the extent of EMS staff’s involvement with in-hospital duties should, and may already have been, integrated into a continual evaluation of this practice. My intent as a board member is to assure that this takes place and any related concerns are fully vetted, openly discussed and responded to. It should be noted that SVH staff initially requested the CDPHE review, and the overall report was overwhelmingly positive.
In my opinion, the matters gleaned from that report and brought into the public forum which focused on the use of the EMS mill levy and EMS staff were not presented in the full context of the CDPHE’s review and recommendations. EMS staff, when on duty at the hospital, are in a situation similar to law enforcement officers and firefighters, in that they are not always responding to emergent situations, but must be prepared and ready to respond at a moments notice. Given their skills and presence on-site, it is simply common sense and an efficient use of available personnel to utilize EMS staff for in-hospital duties, provided it does not impact their ability to respond to emergencies. Clearly documenting this use of EMS staff should be a part of this practice.
4. How do you characterize the relationship that should exist between a SVH board member and the hospital CEO?
Bertolas
I believe this relationship should be cohesive in its goals; however, the board should be the final decision maker. If we can foster a relationship of teamwork and goal-achieving, I believe we can make a long lasting impact in our community.
Bezzic
The SVH Board of Directors and the CEO have a strong working relationship. This is the key to our financial turnaround in the past few years which not only stabilized our financial position, but earned the coveted USDA approval of a loan for a new facility. I have actively participated in ongoing education with Special District Association and Colorado Hospital Association to clarify legal responsibilities of a Trustee on a Special District Board of Directors. The message from all the training I have attended is clear: the role of the board is governance, and the role of the CEO is management. The board as a whole, and not any individual member, has authority. And the board exists only when it is in session. I want to be a part of this group that leads SVH into a strong and reliable future.
Burk
The CEO is charged by the board to execute the mission and operations of SVH. The SVH board has the elected responsibility to maintain accountability through representing the cause and concerns of our community by asking the right questions, and together with the CEO or managing partner, define the long-term strategy for SVGHD.
A trust must be mutually earned and built to accommodate a working relationship leaving no doubt that our community is served, and our hospital is a safe place to both deliver and receive the expected breadth and depth of healthcare services available in our region.
Smythe-Smith
It is the responsibility of the board to hire and manage the CEO of the organization. As a managing board of a taxing district, who has an executive seated through resolution, the board does not manage the day-to-day operations of the organization. It is the obligation of the board to set goals for, give operational direction to, and provide managerial oversight of the CEO. The board sets expectations for the CEO and then manages to those expectations. If the board is unsatisfied with the performance of the CEO, as with any other manager-employee relationship, the board is there to mentor, provide coaching, and ultimately manage the employment of the employee, in this case the CEO.
Stuller
The relationship between any board member and the CEO must be impersonal and objective. One of the board’s primary functions is to act in an oversight role for SVH’s operation, including the CEO’s performance and activities. While it is not within a board member’s scope of responsibility to “micro-manage” or interfere in any SVH staff member’s discharge of their duties, it remains incumbent on board members to listen and respond to matters brought to their attention, especially those that are brought forward by individuals with particular insight to internal situations that may otherwise go unnoticed. Reasonable discretion and the ability to provide an objective review of relevant facts is imperative when such situations arise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.