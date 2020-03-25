A variety of state and local resources are available for those affected by COVID-19.
For a full list of COVID-19 relief options in English or Spanish, visit https://drive.google.com/open?id=1cMo8DDBAkMgzwz9K68rilofltsiIVx_jfIz12trhsQk. Call 2-1-1 for more local, state, and federal resources.
Food resources
— Lake County School District is distributing free meals for children 18 and younger. Meal pick-up is from 12-1 p.m. at Lake County High School Monday through Friday. Free meal deliveries are at Mountain View Village (west and east), Mountain View Estates and Lake Fork Neighborhoods starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Vans-buses will travel through neighborhoods and volunteers will handout meals.
— St. George Episcopal Church food pantry and/or lunch pick-up is available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11-1 p.m. The next Food Bank of the Rockies truck delivery is set for April 15.
— The Presbyterian Church offers a food pantry at the back door of the church from 5-6 p.m. on Thursdays while supplies last.
— Lake County Senior Center lunch take-out service is available upon reservation for seniors; Meals on Wheels is still being delivered. Call 719-486-1774 for more information.
— Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) enrollment is available; benefits and application requirements will continue on the regular schedule. For more information, contact 719-293-4808.
— The Family Intercultural Resource Center in Summit County offers food pantries in Breckenridge and Silverthorne if commuting over the hill. For more information, visit https://www.summitfirc.org/.
Health resources
— Solvista Health started delivering 24/7 mental health services by telehealth and telephone last week. Telehealth is talking with a mental health professional by a secure teleconference link from a personal computer or smartphone.
Community members can reach Solvista Health offices at 719-275-2351, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Individuals can also text the statewide crisis line by texting TALK to 38255.
— The Advocates of Lake County’s 24/7 phone hotline, 719-486-3530, remains open to the public. The organization is conducting all non-emergency service by phone but will still respond to emergencies in person.
The use of the Advocates’ safehouse is currently limited to those in mortal danger. Staff will work to connect other individuals to temporary rental assistance, hotel rooms and shelters in areas of the state less affected by COVID-19.
— Connect for Health Colorado opened an emergency Special Enrollment period through Friday, April 3. For more information, visit https://connectforhealthco.com/.
Economic resources
— The Internal Revenue Service extended the individual tax filing deadline until July 15. Visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus for more information.
— The State of Colorado is accepting unemployment claims. To file for unemployment online, visit https://smartfile.coworkforce.com/. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival recipients are eligible for unemployment if an individual has lost their job due to COVID-19. Benefits will not be counted against an individual based on the new public charge regulation. For more information, visit https://www.informedimmigrant.com/guides/daca-coronavirus/us.
Food donations and volunteering
– If donating food, do not buy food from major grocery stores such as Safeway or City Market, so as to not deplete the stock at the store, or reduce your own food supply. Instead, donate money to St. George Episcopal Church with a note that indicates for “community meals.” Visit http://www.saintgeorgeleadville.com/home.html to donate.
– To sign up to volunteer locally, contact Lake County Build a Generation.
