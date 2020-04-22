There is much need for blood donations, as blood banks are not being replenished as much as usual due to the COVID-19 situation. Lake County High School (LCHS) conferred with public health leaders in order to facilitate a local blood drive to assist with this need.
The high school has worked with both Vitalant, the blood donation center, and Lake County Public Health Agency to ensure precautions are taken to protect donors, including following all social distancing guidelines.
A link to the Vitalant website is here if you have additional questions about their procedures and the extra precautions they are taking with the COVID-19 virus. Potential donors who are not feeling well should not attend the blood drive and should not plan to donate. Blood donors are not tested for COVID-19.
Walk-in appointments will not be available on this day. Individuals must sign up for a donation appointment in advance through the Vitalant scheduling system.
To sign up to donate, email Karl Remsen at kremsen@lakecountyschools.net or visit https://www.vitalant.org/Home.aspx.
What will be different from past drives?
Entrance to the blood drive will be in the back of the high school (3rd Street side) directly into the gym. Use the bus lane to park, along either side of the building.
Donors should plan to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from one another during time on campus. Wearing personal non-medical face masks is also required.
All entry into the school will be using one set of doors into the LCHS gym on the west side directly from the bus lane.
Donors have the opportunity to wait in their cars. If donors share a cell phone number when registering, Vitalant staff will call or text when ready to begin a donor’s medical interview.
All donors will exit LCHS to 6th Street using the bus lane when finished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.