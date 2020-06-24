Work at U.S. 24 at Mountain View Drive this week will consist of:
— Concrete sidewalk construction on the east side of the road, as well as ADA ramps and pre-signalization work.
— Pre-signalization work and some curb and gutter repairs on the west side of the road adjacent to Safeway.
Anticipated travel impacts include: right through-lane closures on both sides of U.S. 24 at the Mountain View intersection (including periodic right-turn lane closures on the west side, when the through-lane is opened up).
The separate project on U.S. 24, resurfacing the highway and making ADA ramp upgrades through town, consists of the following work next week:
— Sidewalk and shoulder closures will continue throughout the project.
— A one-lane closure is expected at Ninth and Tenth Streets as crews pour concrete on the northwest corner for curb ramps.
— Other concrete pours include both the northeast and southeast corners of Fourth Street and the northeast corner of Second Street.
— The installation of brick pavers is expected at Second, Fourth and Fifth Streets.
— Upgrades to the signal at Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue will continue with the installation of new traffic signal poles on the east side.
