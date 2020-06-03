Happy June everyone! We hope you all are staying healthy and well during this time. We know things haven’t been easy, but we are excited to let you know about all the fun things we have to offer.
As of May 11, all outdoor recreation facilities owned and operated by Lake County have been open for public use with social distancing guidelines. These facilities include, the Huck Finn Complex, Community Park Field Complex, Public Gun Range, Ice Palace Park and Kiddie Corral. All restroom facilities were opened on June 1 and on June 8 we will kick off summer programming.
Please understand that all Lake County Recreation Department programs have undergone modification due to the COVID19 pandemic. Participants will be required by the department to practice a variety of new protocols including but not limited to wearing a mask, practicing six-foot social distancing, using hand sanitizer, and not coming to participate if they or someone in their household is ill. Registration is required for all programs as we are not allowing drop-ins at this time.
Youth
Join us as we bring you Run, Jump, Throw. This program is created by local coach Amy Peters and gives youth ages 5+ an introduction to running form, jumping activities and throwing technique. The program will run on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Federico Field starting June 15.
We are excited to partner with Mt. Massive Golf Course for another year of youth golf lessons. Lessons will be offered for both beginner and intermediate golfers. Lessons will be on Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m. for beginners and 10:15 a.m. for intermediate. There will also be one evening session at 6 p.m. for all skill levels, starting June 16. Those in grades two through six with no previous experience should register as beginners, those in grades seven and up, or who have taken golf lessons in the past should register for the intermediate session. All equipment is provided, however, students who own their own clubs are encouraged to bring them to class. All registered participants will receive a membership to the golf course for the season.
The pull of the bow, the “thunk” of the arrow ... bulls eye! The youth archery program will provide participants with the basic skills and techniques necessary to become successful beginner archers. This program will be on Thursday evenings starting June 18 with ages six though eight from 4:15-5 p.m. and ages nine and over from 5:15-6:15 p.m. All equipment is provided. Students who own bows are welcome to bring them to class.
Youth tennis will start Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. This program will introduce all the skills of tennis including how to use a racquet, the different strokes (lob, volley, backhand), serving technique and basic rules. Learn new skills and a game you can enjoy for life! All equipment is provided. Students who own rackets are encouraged to bring them to class.
Back for the summer of 2020 is the “Let’s Go Fishin’” program! This program will be on Fridays from 1-3 p.m. starting June 19. Participants will learn to bait hooks, cast, land/clean fish and identify various species. All equipment is provided however, students who own their own poles are encouraged to bring them to class. Due to the COVID19 pandemic we will not be transporting participants this summer and they must be picked up and dropped off at Hayden Meadows.
Adults
It’s time to get the summer started with sunrise fitness boot camp! Participants will meet five times a week, for one hour, for six weeks to help get and keep you in shape. This class will include a warmup and cool down, cardio, muscle strength and stretching in a variety of fun ways. All equipment needed will be provided. This class will be offered at 5:30 a.m and 6:40 a.m. starting Monday, June 8.
