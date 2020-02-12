The Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF) is excited to announce a Five-Part Fundraising Workshop series for Chaffee and Lake County nonprofits. These workshops are designed for nonprofit staff, volunteers, and board members and will give participants a solid foundation of knowledge and skills for increasing the financial resources available to their organizations.
The workshops are listed below. All will be held at the community room of Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, located at 29780 N. US Highway 24 in Buena Vista:
— Introduction to Fund-raising: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 1-3p.m.
Where does the money come from and how do you help your organization find it? We will answer these questions and more in this two-hour workshop on the basics of fundraising.
— Individual and Major Giving (people): Wednesday, March 18, 1-3 p.m.
Building upon what was presented in the introductory class, we will dive deeper into the different fund-raising techniques for increasing support from individuals. We will look specifically at annual fund and major gifts campaigns.
— Grant Writing: Thurs-day, April 16, 1-4p.m.
Sharpen your grant writing skills. Learn how to tell a compelling story, supported by appropriate demographic information, to appeal to a spectrum of potential sources of funding. Using the Colorado Common Grant Application as our template, we will begin to create a grant application that will be transferrable to most grant-application formats. In the last hour, a panel of grant review experts will share tips for writing a successful and fundable grant application.
— Grant Reporting: Wed-nesday May 13, 1-3p.m.
Using the Colorado Common Grant Report format, learn how to identify both qualitative and quantitative information as evaluation tools to support outcomes outlined in your grant proposals.
— Events and special campaigns: Wednesday June 10, 1-3p.m.
Using events as a fundraising strategy can be incredibly difficult, expensive, and time consuming, all while not raising a lot of money. Come learn the common pitfalls and remedies of event planning along with other ways to use campaigns to raise funds for your organization.
These workshops build on the incredibly successful grant writing workshop which CCCF hosted in early 2019.
The trainers for these workshops are local residents and experts Sydney Schnurr and Ruthann Schoeffield. Ruthann has lived in Buena Vista for over 30 years and has been a professional grantwriter for just as long. Ruthann helped create the framework of Colorado’s common grant application and report, and has devoted her career especially to Chaffee nonprofits. Sydney worked at the University of Cincinnati’s College Conservatory of Music where she taught in the Graduate Arts Administration Program. Prior to that she was Development Director for the Cincinnati Shakespeare Festival and Associate Development Director for the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. She also served as President of the Greater Cincinnati Association of Fundraising Professionals.
CCCF will continue to offer other workshops and trainings throughout 2020, all designed to build nonprofit organizations’ capacity. Follow CCCF on Facebook and Instagram, or sign up for their newsletter at www.chaffeecommunity.org to get notifications.
