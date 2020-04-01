Sunday the Lake County Democrats counted ballots and released results for the county assembly to determine the names that will appear on the primary ballot and delegates that will go to the state assembly.
The county assembly, originally planned as an in-person event scheduled for March 16, was canceled as a result of the restrictions put in place on events and gatherings of more than 10 people to limit the spread of COVID-19.
As a result, the Lake County Democrats sent out ballots by mail to registered participants, and Sunday, members of the Democratic party gathered in the council chambers at city hall to open the ballots and report the results on a live stream.
Wearing masks and gloves, Tracey Lauritzen, Kurt Schweigert and Lilly Vigil presented the unopened ballots to both those present in the room and those attending remotely via the live stream.
Lauritzen described the process, which began by opening the mailed-in ballots and first separating the ballots for county commissioners from the rest of the results, in adherence to Lake County’s secret ballot requirements, which require anonymity for county elections.
The secret ballot requirements eliminated the option of hosting the assembly remotely, leading to the cancelation of the assembly itself and pivoting to the public ballot counting, Lauritzen said.
After removing the ballot results for county commissioner seats, the trio began counting results for state representatives and congressional district representatives.
Meeting the threshold of 15 percent of the county vote or greater, Sarah Mudge and Jeff Fiedler beat out Sam Reynolds and Bud Elliott for spots on the primary ballot as county commissioners, both receiving 37 votes to their opponents’ 13.
Following the county commissioner ballot results, delegates were assigned to senate candidates.
Andrew Romanoff received all five delegates allotted to Lake County.
The five delegates will represent Romanoff at the state assembly, which will be held remotely, scheduled for April 18.
Of the five delegates from Lake County allowed to represent congressional district candidates, two will represent James Iacino, two will represent Diane Mitsch Bush, and one will attend uncommitted.
