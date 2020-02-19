On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Lake County High School Nordic team raced in their last regular season meet. The team competed at the Steamboat Springs Touring Center in a 5K individual-start classic race. Because of all the recent snow, the track was soft. Athletes found their poles punching through the snow and had to hop in and out of the tracks to find the best line.
Elona Greene was the first female starter off the line and spent the whole time fighting for the win. In the end, she placed third. Michaela Main finished 16th, completing her final Nordic race in the skimeister competition. She has one more alpine race in order to improve her score to place her in the top five in the state. Abby Holm earned her first top-30 finish of the season by placing 29th. Morgan Holm was 55th and Hannah Holm was 59th to round out the team. The girls placed fifth as a team.
“Elona was really strong today. Her finish should give her a great starting spot for the mass start race at the state meet,” said Coach Karl Remsen.
Jace Peters and Conner Lenhard led the Panther boys, placing fifth and sixth respectively, with just a few seconds separating them. Matt Cairns was 19th and Matt Koch was 22nd out of the field of 137 skiers. The boys placed fourth as a team.
“We had a great day. The kids love this course, they all skied hard, and they were all smiles after the race,” Remsen said.
The team will have a weekend off from racing before they compete at the Colorado High School State Championships at Maloit Park in Minturn on February 27th and 28th.
