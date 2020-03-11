Plans for a new veterinary clinic and surgical center were approved by Leadville City Council during their Feb. 18 session.
Jeff Young, who currently operates a veterinary practice out of Wheat Ridge, applied for and was granted a conditional use permit for the building located at 601 Chestnut Street. The former residential building will be renovated to house the veterinary clinic and a living area.
Young specializes in soft-tissue surgical procedures, and emphasizes spaying, neutering and other procedures on small to mid-sized animals, though he is able to operate on a wide range of animals, he said.
“I can do surgery on anything, bears, tigers, lions,” Young said.
Young said his goals are to work with the community to provide affordable health care for animals.
Through his work with Planned Pethood, a nonprofit organization with a local chapter, as well as regular visits to Leadville, Young has developed relationships with local veterinary clinics and services as well as members of the community.
During the public comment section of city council’s review of the permit application for Young’s clinic, several community members, both within the veterinary community and separate from it, spoke in favor of the clinic, citing the professionalism and character of Young. No one spoke in opposition to the approval of the project.
Young chose Leadville for its rural location and culture, opportunities for outdoor recreation, and existing lack of accessible, affordable surgical centers for animals, he said.
“The idea is to work with the community,” Young said.
Initially, the clinic will act as a part-time operation, with Young and his employees splitting their time between the Leadville clinic and their other practices, he said.
Young and his wife, Petra Mickova, will co-operate the clinic. They plan to use the building and business to retire to in the coming years, he said.
He is beginning to secure permits for renovating the space, and will work towards remodelling the building over the summer. Young hopes to open the clinic this fall.
