Here at the Recreation Department we like to keep those of all ages active. Check out all the fun activities we offer for those aged 60 and over, free to all Lake County residents.
Aqua Stretch, held on Mondays from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the Aquatic Center, focuses on low-intensity cardio and stretching. Participants can take advantage of the therapeutic qualities of the pool while getting in a light workout. Swimming knowledge is not a requirement.
Functional Fitness runs on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. This is a group-based exercise class that safely targets the whole body using gentle weight-bearing and resistance exercises, stretching routines and balance activities to strengthen bones and muscles, help posture and improve flexibility and balance.
Tai Chi for Better Balance is held on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. The focus is on strong, fluid movements to help seniors regain their balance, increase body awareness to help prevent falls, increase safety, and recapture motion. On Wednesdays the class is held at the Huck Finn Ice Rink Building, and on Thursdays the class is held in the water at the Aquatic Center.
Qigong is held on Fridays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink Building. This hour of ancient Chinese practice integrates physical postures, breathing techniques and focused intention. This practice has been shown to improve sleep quality, lower blood pressure, improve balance, and aid in digestion.
While not part of our free programming, another great option for indoor fitness is Pickleball. This program is held on Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. Pickleball is a popular sport among seniors, but is challenging enough for the competitive athlete. It is played with a large paddle, whiffle ball, and a low net. All the equipment is provided. The cost for this program is $30 per session or $6 per drop-in.
Stay tuned. This winter we will be alternating Tai Chi with Walk with Ease and adding Cross-Country Skiing to our rotation of senior programming.
If you have questions about any of our programs or facilities, please call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494 or check out our website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
