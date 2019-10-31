Independence Pass is now closed for the season. The Colorado Department of Transportation shut the gates near Twin Lakes and Aspen early Monday morning after a series of heavy snow storms.
It was a short season, and CDOT’s decision marks the earliest closure in recent years. In 2016 and 2017, Independence Pass closed on Nov. 17. Last year, CDOT shut the gates on Nov. 5.
