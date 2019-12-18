The following Leadville churches are holding special holiday services and events; please contact your house of worship directly if it is not listed here.
Holy Family Parish
Masses at Annunciation Church
609 Poplar St.
• Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve English Mass, 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day English Mass, 9 a.m.; Spanish Mass, noon.
• Wednesday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day English Mass, 9 a.m.; Spanish Mass, noon.
St. George Episcopal Church
200 W. Fourth St.
• Dec. 24, Christmas Eve candlelight service, 4 p.m.
• Dec. 24, special Christmas community meal, 11:30 a.m.; free, all are welcome.
First Presbyterian Church
299 McWethy Dr.
• Dec. 24, Christmas Eve candlelight service with communion, 6 p.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
530 W. Eighth St.
• Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Divine Service, 7:00 p.m.
• Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve Divine Service, 7:00 p.m.
First Baptist Church
219 Mt. View Dr.
• Dec. 24, Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m.
• December 31, New Year’s Eve Game Night, 6 p.m.
Cornerstone Church
117 E. Sixth St.
• Dec. 24, Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, Seventh Day Adventist and Community Church will hold regularly scheduled services.
Service information for Mountain Crest Baptist Church was unavailable at press time.
