Lake County Community Link

Community health updates are changing daily in Lake County due to COVID-19. As of April 7, 5,429 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Colorado. Three cases have been confirmed in Lake County. Following is the latest, updated as of April 7.
State of Colorado
Governor Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic is now in effect until April 26. Polis has also asked Coloradans to wear non-medical face masks that cover the mouth and nose when in public.
The executive order requires individuals to stay home. Exceptions include: obtaining essential supplies like groceries and medication, caring for vulnerable populations and delivering supplies to others, seeking medical care and exercising while practicing social distancing.
Connect for Health Colorado’s COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period for individual health insurance was extended to run through April 30. The enrollment period was originally set to end on April 3. Health insurance will become effective May 1 for anyone enrolling after April 3.
Lake County Public Health Agency
Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) is testing people for COVID-19 at Rocky Mountain Family Practice (RMFP) and St. Vincent Hospital (SVH). Testing is reserved for those who fall under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. If a patient is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call RMFP or SVH before showing up.
If Lake County individuals are showing COVID-19 symptoms, they are instructed to self-isolate for 10 days following the onset of symptoms regardless of testing. Essentially, anyone with symptoms is treated as if they have received a positive result.
Because COVID-19 testing is limited, LCPHA created an online form where individuals can self report symptoms. The anonymous survey will help the agency track the spread of community-level transmission in Lake County. The form is linked on the “Lake County Colorado COVID-19 Information” Facebook page.
Lake County Government
All Lake County Government offices and facilities are closed to the public until further notice; offices are still operating remotely. The Board of County Commissioners are meeting each Friday to reevaluate the state of emergency declaration, as well as facility closures.
The recycling center, as well as the drop sites at the community field and C.R. 10 are now closed due to concerns over COVID-19 exposure. The landfill remains open Friday through Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The City of Leadville
City Hall is currently closed to the public; departments continue to work during the COVID-19 closure. Residents can access forms and pay bills on the city’s website; public meetings will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Lake County School District
In-person learning at Lake County School District (LCSD) is now suspended through April 30. Students began remote learning activities last week.
All LCSD play yards are also closed to the public until further notice.
LCSD is distributing sack breakfast/lunch for anyone 18 years and younger during the facility closure. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain View Village (east and west) and Lake Fork Mobile Home Park. Meals will also be available for pickup Monday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at the entrance of Lake County High School.
Colorado Mountain College
Remote learning at Colorado Mountain College (CMC) will continue for credit classes through the remainder of the spring semester. The Leadville campus’s in-person commencement ceremony is also canceled.
Local businesses
Grocery, pharmacy, pet food stores, hardware stores and gas stations are still open in Lake County but may only sell pharmaceuticals, groceries, essential cleaning products, pet food and hardware. Other retail stores are restricted to online or phone sales.
Leadville Safeway is reserving Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. as shopping hours for members of the Lake County community most at-risk to COVID-19. The stores asks locals who do not fit into an at-risk category to avoid shopping at those times.
Lake County’s restaurants and food banks are still allowed to provide delivery and drive-up services. Licensed establishments are also now able to sell sealed alcoholic drinks as take-out items.
Short-term lodging in Lake County is also currently prohibited.
Local utilities
CenturyLink and Spectrum both have committed to not terminating a customer’s service due to financial circumstances associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Both internet providers will open WiFi hotspots to any individual who needs them and Spectrum is offering two months of free WiFi for households with remote child education needs.
Xcel Energy will not disconnect service to any residential customers until further notice. Ferrellgas has closed walk-in services at its Leadville office but will still make propane deliveries.
The offices of Parkville Water District and Leadville Sanitation District are currently closed to the public. Customers can pay bills over the phone or internet. Both will continue to service lines as usual.
Recreation
Though state parks are still open for basic recreation, public gathering areas managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife like picnic areas and campgrounds are now closed to the public. The U.S. Forest Service has also closed all campgrounds, trailheads and picnic sites.
The Mt. Massive Golf Course and Tennessee Pass Nordic Center ski trails remain open to the public; clubhouse facilities are closed.
All Lake County Recreation Department facilities are also closed. The department is offering a variety of virtual programming. More information is on page BLANK.
Visit the Herald’s free online COVID-19 coverage at http://www.leadvilleherald.com/free_content/covid_19/ for Lake County community health updates.
