Lake County Coroner Shannon Kent was indicted by a Fifth Judicial District Grand Jury on Friday for allegedly sending his wife, Staci Kent, to respond to coroner call-outs. Shannon Kent is charged with one count of second-degree official misconduct.
According to the indictment, Staci Kent acted as deputy coroner from March to July of this year without being authorized to do so.
In Shannon Kent’s testimony to the grand jury, the coroner said he performed an oath of office for his wife at their personal residence in 2017. However, Kent is not authorized to give an oath of office and the said oath was never filed with the county clerk, as prescribed by law.
When contacted this week, Kent told the Herald he had no on-the-record comments at this time.
On March 10, law enforcement requested the coroner’s assistance with a death. According to the indictment, Staci Kent appeared at the scene late after experiencing delays from a dead van battery, bald tires and snow. The van was holding two other dead bodies upon her arrival, bodies that needed to be removed by law enforcement prior to responding to the call.
On May 26, Staci Kent responded to another coroner call-out, this time without a body bag. According to the indictment, the absence of a body bag sparked an argument between the coroner’s wife and law enforcement. As alleged in the indictment, the incident was followed by a contentious phone call between Shannon Kent and Lake County Sheriff Amy Reyes where Kent threatened to arrest Reyes for questioning his wife’s decision to not use a body bag.
Shannon Kent has served as Lake County coroner since 2012 and was re-elected to a four-year term last November. Kent is set to appear in Lake County District Court for his arraignment on Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m.
