The 10th Mountain Division will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Lake County next week. The “ski-in daze” will honor the legacy of 10th Mountain’s winter warfare veterans, as well as the service of the division’s active duty members.
On Wednesday, Lake County School District third graders presented their studies of the 10th Mountain Division at a school assembly. Veterans and descendents were present to watch student presentations about the division’s history and answer the students’ questions.
Jennifer Mason, executive director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail, will give a talk on the impact of the 10th Mountain Division on Colorado skiing on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6:45 p.m. at Lake County High School. Attendance is free; donations are welcome.
Friday, Feb. 28, is Ski Cooper Day. A serpentine ski-down with 10th Mountain veterans and the Colorado National Guard will take place at Ski Cooper at 1:30 p.m. Lake County third grade students will attend the ski-down as a culminating experience for their learning expedition about the alpine division.
A memorial ceremony at the 10th Mountain Division Memorial at the entrance to Ski Cooper will follow the ski-down, starting at 3:30 p.m. Apres-ski will take place at the Ski Cooper Lodge at 4:30 p.m., with entertainment and a cash bar. An Italian buffet dinner will follow.
The day ends with an 8 p.m. gathering at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 315 Harrison Ave., in Leadville.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, participants will have the choice of heading to Camp Hale for snowmobile tours, to Tennessee Pass Nordic Center for a cross-country ski expedition, or to Ski Cooper for more downhill skiing.
