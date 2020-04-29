The Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation (LLCEDC) Relief Grant Program is a $30,000 program to assist 20 Lake County businesses with $1,500 to be used for rent/utilities or other approved business expenses. The grant program is open to all Lake County businesses that meet eligibility requirements. This is the first business financial program initiated by the LLCEDC in meeting the organization’s mission of being “the leading catalyst for business success by helping to retain and expand the economic base in Leadville and Lake County.”
The corporation recognizes that the local business environment has been greatly impacted by COVID-19 and is committed to offering help to community businesses during the pandemic.
Lake County businesses can now apply for a $1,500 LLCEDC Relief Grant to fund essential operating expenses such as rent and utilities. Applications and terms and conditions are available on LLCEDC’s website: lakecountyedc.com, and at Pumphouse Car Wash & Lube, 2504 N. Poplar Street. The corporation is accepting applications for qualifying businesses from April 30 through May 4 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.