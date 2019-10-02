Sheriff Amy Reyes spent the morning of Sept. 26 chasing a green Subaru through Lake County.
Reyes was first called to Saturday’s Discount to respond to a verbal argument between a man and woman. Before Reyes arrived at the scene, the duo got into the Subaru and headed north on U.S. 24 towards Leadville.
Reyes began pursuing the car after unsuccessfully attempting to pull the man and woman over for reckless driving and speeding.
The sheriff followed the Subaru into Leadville, where the vehicle reached up to 55 miles per hour on Harrison Avenue, and south again through Stringtown where the car exceeded 80 miles per hour. The Subaru continued south on U.S. 24 to Chaffee County, at times exceeding 100 miles per hour, almost hitting a white SUV head-on.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase when the Subaru crossed county lines. The vehicle eventually crashed near mile marker 124.
Bathsheba Westman was identified as the driver; Eduardo Gutierrez as the passenger. Both have a lengthy criminal history including robbery and narcotics charges. Westman told the Lake County Sheriff’s Office that she and Gutierrez had been smoking methamphetamine all day.
Westman was transported to Heart of the Rockies Medical Center and both parties were later arrested. The Subaru was impounded by LCSO.
