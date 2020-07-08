The original peoples of the High Rockies, and Colorado more broadly, have a long and storied history that spans thousands of years and contains complex relationships with this region. This summer, the Herald is featuring a series on Indigenous histories of the High Rockies.
In this series, the Herald aims to expand readers’ knowledge of Indigenous peoples who have lived in the High Rockies for millennia, including their legacy of displacement and inequitable treatment following contact with European settlers.
Prior to contact with European colonizers, the Ute people existed largely in family bands and lived a nomadic life, migrating seasonally in pursuit of food sources and for ceremonial gatherings.
In their relationships with neighboring tribes of indigenous people including the Jicarilla Apache, Dineh (Navajo) and Pueblo to the south, Arapaho and Comanche to the east and Shoshone to the north, the Ute largely kept to themselves, though amicable relationships existed between Ute peoples and some neighboring tribes.
Over the centuries, the Ute came to exist in distinct groups based on geographical and family ties. Records and histories vary, but various sources identify seven to 13 distinct groups. These bands occupied territories from central Utah to the Front Range in present-day Colorado, though their nomadic way of life made it difficult for colonizers to clearly define the parameters of each band’s territory. Historical evidence suggests that by the 1600s, Ute peoples existed in seven eastern bands and six western bands.
Though settlers had a hard time accurately estimating Ute populations in the early phases of European contact, records suggest that Ute people numbered from 5,000 to 10,000 in total across their entire territory.
As a result of their widespread territory and separate, nomadic bands, Utes came into contact with Europeans at different intervals, with bands in the south the first to encounter Spanish colonizers.
Spanish colonizer Alvar Nuñez Cabeza de Vaca was the first European reported to have entered into traditional Ute territory in the southwestern United States. During an expedition that began in Florida in 1528, Cabeza de Vaca interfaced with Indigenous peoples throughout the southwest, though no mention of Ute people was specifically made.
In the decades following Cabeza de Vaca’s incursion, Spanish colonial forces continued to permeate the southwest as the Spanish government established new settlements throughout the region and into modern-day New Mexico.
When the Spanish reached the southern boundary of Ute territory in northern New Mexico, the southern Ute bands were the first to face European settlers establishing themselves in Ute territories.
As the Spanish established themselves in northern New Mexico and began to set up a series of outlying small settlements in southern Colorado, a series of conflicts between the newly settled Europeans and the Ute ensued.
Ute raids against Spanish incursion, largely focused on Spanish ranchos that spread along the forefront of the colonized territory, characterized much of the conflict over the next several years. Ute people successfully defended their territories and never succumbed to total defeat by Spanish military forces.
Intermittent and sporadic conflict continued, until, in 1641, the governor at Santa Fe decided to put an end to a string of costly and largely ineffective military actions carried out by the Spanish government against the Ute people. The Utes, in recognition of the Spain’s powerful military force and weaponry, accepted the presence of the European colonizers along the periphery of their territories.
In the years after the cessation of formal Spanish military aggression, the Ute people and Spanish settlers developed a distant, but by most accounts peaceable, relationship based primarily upon trade. Ultimately, in 1670, the Spanish became the first European settlers the Ute signed a formal treaty with.
As Spanish control over Indigenous peoples of the region began to erode, the colonial structure saw the need to try to formalize peace agreements with other Indigenous groups. In 1680, an uprising of the Pueblo, Apache and Dineh peoples, prompted by generations of exploitation under Spanish rule, successfully drove Spanish settlers out of Santa Fe and into the surrounding region. The Ute had long-standing disputes with Pueblo and Dineh peoples and remained neutral in the conflict, maintaining a relationship with the Spanish. For 12 years after the uprising, Indigenous people maintained control of their historic territories in the region.
The rebellion promptly halted trade relations between the Ute and Spanish colonizers, and stagnated European conquest of the region for a time. Though the Utes remained neutral in the conflict, both the Spanish and Utes grew apprehensive and distrustful of engaging in trade for fear of violence.
The original treaty of 1670 marked the beginning of a long string of negotiations, treaties and compromises Ute people would ultimately make with European settlers in the face of violent invasions. Throughout the 1700s, the Spanish and Utes continued their contentious relationships that were, eventually, superseded by other European invasions into Ute territory in present day Colorado.
In future installments of this series, the Herald will continue to detail the relationships between Colorado’s Indigenous people and European settlers and subsequent fallout that resulted from continued European intrusion into historically Indigenous lands.
