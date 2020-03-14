A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: March 15, 2020 @ 5:02 am
The Lake County Public Health Agency has implemented an order restricting gatherings of 50 people or greater.
The statement, issued Friday, can be read in full in the images accompanying this piece.
