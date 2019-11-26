The fourth annual Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, is the time to shop the small businesses in downtown Leadville.
Presented by Leadville Main Street and the Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce, the event starts at noon and runs until 5 p.m.
Participants are asked to go to Zaitz Park, just north of Pueblo Bank, or to the Chamber’s visitors’ center 809 Harrison Avenue to pick up a tote bag and passport. They can then shop the downtown specials, get their passports stamped and enter to win a Leadville gift basket.
Those who find Bertie the burro are invited to take a social media photo and win a special prize.
