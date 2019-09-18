Lake County’s cross-country teams faced off against most of their Frontier League competition at the Clear Creek Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Clear Creek’s course offers little flat ground and boasts some big climbs, but the Panthers proved confident, strong and successful.
The high-school men dominated their race. Despite team leader Conner Lenhard being out sick, there were plenty of Panthers at the front of the pack. Fabian Jimenez won the event with a time of 21 minutes, 6 seconds. Matt Cairns was close behind, placing second in 21:25. Jace Peters and Aaron Fierro took fourth and fifth places, respectively, in times of 22:03 and 22:30. Newcomer Billy Jaramillo, who charged to the front and led the race for a mile, ended up 10th in 23:12. James Garrison, Lake County’s sixth runner in the top 12, placed 12th in 23:51. Emmanuel Torres ran 25:47 for 24th place and Desmond Sandoval took 33rd in 27:57. Luis Castillo, despite being stung by a wasp during the race, finished in 28:37 and 36th place.
Lake County’s team score was 12, compared to second-place Platte Canyon’s 41 points.
Adele Horning was LCHS’ top lady; she placed second overall with a time of 24:55. The rest of the Lady Panthers were nicely packed together: Dominika Piech was 13th (28:45), Morgan Holm was 14th (29:28), Abby Holm was 16th (29:52), Aurora Marruffo was 19th (31:59), and Hannah Holm was 22nd (34:51). As a team, the ladies placed third, only 15 points out of first.
The middle-school boys tied for first place with East Grand Middle School. They were led by their consistent and solid top four athletes: Jaren Peters (second in 12:36), Jake Cairns (third in 12:56), Josiah Horning (sixth in 13:14) and Abel Gonzales (13th in 14:10). Barrett Poupore had his best performance of the season, placing 16th in 14:20. Jaime Castillo took 23rd in 15:10. Dario Garcia, a soccer-player running his first cross-country race of 2019, placed 29th in 16:26. Max Fiedler (32nd in 16:39), Wesley Sandoval (33rd in 16:43) and Jordyn Garcia (40th in 17:09) rounded out the middle school squad.
Keira King was the best performer for the middle-school girls. She finished third with a time of 13:49. Clara Kirr ran 14:41 to take seventh place. Despite a fall that scraped up her knees, Ella Bullock finished 11th in 15:43. Sisters Indigo and Amara Olsen placed 13th and 23rd, respectively, crossing the finish line with times of 16:07 and 17:16. Running most of the race together, Aimee Lenhard took 26th in 17:35, Avery Milne placed 27th in 17:47, and Susie Bullock was 28th in 17:51. Faith Pongrekun dropped a few minutes off her time from the previous meet and finished 48th in 23:26.
As a team, the middle-school girls ended up third.
The Panthers will travel to Buena Vista for their invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
