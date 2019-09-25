A two-session creative-writing course, “Introduction to Memoir,” will be offered by the Lake County Recreation Department on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Huck Finn Ice Rink Building, 505 W. 5th St.
The class, to be taught by writer and teacher Vicki Lindner, will help one focus on a crucial life period, shape the story, get back in touch with important memories, portray characters, including themselves, and create riveting scenes instead of summaries. Whether writing for cathartic release, or to immortalize an important life passage, this class will help one get started.
Lindner is an award-winning teacher and writer, who published a novel with Dial Press in New York, and co-authored a book about women’s psychological relationship to money, which was published in three editions and featured in magazines, newspapers, and on Oprah. Her essays, articles, and short stories have appeared in literary journals and popular magazines. She has won a National Endowment Fellowship for fiction, as well as other fellowships for fiction and nonfiction.
She taught creative writing to undergraduates and MFA students at the University of Wyoming for 20 years, where she received the prestigious Ellbogen Award for Meritorious Classroom Teaching. While working on her own ‘sixties’ memoir, “Baby, It’s You,” she instructed classes in creative nonfiction at Lighthouse Writers Workshop in Denver.
The class is open to ten participants. No previous writing experience is necessary. Bring something to write with, like a laptop computer or notebook and pen, and a snack for yourself.
Attendees must be 25 or older to register at http://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec. (Search for Activity #304). The $35 fee will support senior aquatic programs.
Questions? Call Lindner at 720-227-2021, vlindner@wyoming.com, or Judy Green at 719-427-7892, jgreen@co.lake.us.
