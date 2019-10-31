The St. Vincent General Hospital Board of Directors adopted the hospital’s 2020 budget last week. SVGH will operate with a $10,555,000 general fund in the new year.
Inpatient volumes and subsequent operational revenues are projected to increase slightly; the hospital is targeting an average of 1.6 acute and/or swing-bed patients per day.
According to SVGH CFO Gene Kaberline, collection rates should also improve due to software improvements.
After administrative collection costs, SVGH is budgeted to receive $1,112,256 in property tax and $750,000 in support of the ambulance service.
Construction of the new hospital facility will be one of SVGH’s biggest expenses in 2020. The board approved a new facility construction fund of $6,960,000 to help finance the project.
Staffing levels at SVGH are expected to remain relatively consistent with 2019 levels. Some positions within the emergency department will likely be outsourced to physician contractor CarePoint Health. A few new positions are expected to be created for the surgery department in fall 2020.
Prices for services and supplies are projected to increase from one to three percent in 2020, just as in 2019.
If all goes as planned, the new hospital facility will open in November of next year.
