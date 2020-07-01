Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) received approval from Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) on June 17 for LCPHA’s May 31 variance request. This variance approval provides Lake County alternative requirements to Governor Jared Polis’ current “Executive Order D 2020 044 Safer at Home” and CDPHE “Public Health Order 20-28 Safer at Home’’ for a subset of local entities, including local attractions, private clubs and outdoor education programs.
LCPHA has now amended the local Lake County Public Health Order to include these expanded parameters:
— Local attractions, including museums, trains, mines and outdoor venues, may operate at no more than 30% occupancy or up to a maximum of 50 people, whichever is less.
— Private clubs such as the Elks and the Eagles may operate at no more than 50% occupancy or up to a maximum of 50 people, whichever is less.
— Residential-based outdoor education summer programs, including multi-night expeditions, such as those provided by High Mountain Institute, may be conducted for up to a maximum of 27 students in isolated cohorts of 9 students each.
In order to maintain variance approval by CDPHE, Lake County must continue to demonstrate stable or decreasing local COVID-19 infection rate, adequate health care system capacity, widespread testing availability, active contact tracing, and well-established social distancing protocols. If Lake County infection rates increase beyond permitted threshold or other conditions change that affect these criteria, CDPHE may modify or rescind the variance approval.
Soon after, LCPHA announced the limited reopening of bars and breweries and expanded operation of indoor and outdoor events and venues, both at no more than 50% occupancy.
The agency also amended the public health order to require the use of face coverings while people are inside facilities and/or businesses open to the public.
“The relatively small personal inconvenience of wearing a face covering in public helps protect our broader community against a spike in infections that may require businesses to limit operations again,” LCPHA Medical Director Lisa Zwerdlinger said. “We don’t want to go backwards, but we also need to keep our community and its residents safe.”
LCPHA emphasizes the importance of all residents and visitors following other infection control precautions including maintaining at least 6 feet distance between self and others, practicing good hand hygiene and staying home when sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.