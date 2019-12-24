Chaffee, Lake, and Fremont counties started off the water year, which began Oct. 1, abnormally dry, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor at the National Drought Mitigation Center, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Gunnison and Saguache counties began the current water year in moderate drought conditions, with the easternmost areas of both counties listed as abnormally dry.
Water-year-to-date precipitation for the Upper Arkansas Basin measured at SNOTEL sites as of December 19 shows a 23% decrease over last year, with 103% of average measured since Oct. 1 compared to 126% of average for the same time period in 2018.
SNOTEL snowpack measurements for the current water year show the Upper Arkansas Basin having a snowpack of 135% of median. Last year’s reading for the same time period stood at 159%.
SNOTEL sites contributing to the data set are Brumley at 10,600 feet, Fremont Pass at 11,400 feet, Poryphry Creek at 10,760 and St. Elmo at 10,540 feet.
As of Thursday, Dec. 19, snowpack depth from SNOTEL sites in the Upper Arkansas Basin were measured at:
Brumley – 21 inches
Fremont Pass – 21 inches
Poryphry Creek – 30 inches
St. Elmo – 19 inches
Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Resources Conservation Service indicates the snow-water equivalent for the current water year stands at 133% of median, while water-year-to-date precipitation is at 101% of average.
Water supply forecast information for 2020 will be available from the USDA in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.